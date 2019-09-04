Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Momo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Momo by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 769,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,671. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

