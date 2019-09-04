Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Trading Down 17.2%

Molori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) shares traded down 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Molori Energy Inc explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

