Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $491,000 Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 501,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 108,284 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:RDY opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.