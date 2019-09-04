Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 958 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2,985.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,458. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

