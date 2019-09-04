Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 817 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 29,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,123. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

NYSE OC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.