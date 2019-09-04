Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,660 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 95,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 556,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Longbow Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. 15,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,597. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

