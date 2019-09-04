Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 245 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.84.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,712. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $147.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $5,012,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

