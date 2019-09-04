Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $439,867.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

