Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 242,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,052.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $4,603,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.