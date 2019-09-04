Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $18.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 2,979,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 455.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,816,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,059 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 78.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 734,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

