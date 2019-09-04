Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $18.04.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.
About Michaels Companies
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
