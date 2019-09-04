MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report sales of $227.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.01 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $282.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $952.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.46 million to $963.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $940.16 million, with estimates ranging from $915.90 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.30.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.