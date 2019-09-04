Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud Sells 30,000 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 30,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $2,523,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. 51,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 231.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 919,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,510,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 696,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,103.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $13,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

