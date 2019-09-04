Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,510 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Mercadolibre worth $173,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 435,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 350,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 188,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $9.59 on Wednesday, hitting $590.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $609.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.63.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

