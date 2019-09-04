Memetic / PepeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $239.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $208,365.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00771584 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000461 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

