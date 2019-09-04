MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,423.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,033.23.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.82. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

