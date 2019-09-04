Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,572 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $622,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Shares of MA traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.38. The stock had a trading volume of 141,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.36. The firm has a market cap of $285.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

