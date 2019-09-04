MassGrid Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. In the last week, MassGrid has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1,355.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MassGrid

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,777,316 coins and its circulating supply is 74,459,567 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

