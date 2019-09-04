Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after purchasing an additional 775,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after purchasing an additional 788,247 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,713,000 after purchasing an additional 124,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

PG stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.09. 3,771,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,403,885. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.