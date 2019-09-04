Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $65,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

