Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Markel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,726,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total value of $221,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $24,097,913.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1,148.62. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,059.63.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

