Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,517,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,594,000 after acquiring an additional 427,756 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,597,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598,114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,324,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,587,000 after purchasing an additional 416,167 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,780,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,084,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,736,000 after purchasing an additional 721,214 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 47,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,212. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

