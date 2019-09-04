MACRO Consulting Group Has $243,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. 959,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

