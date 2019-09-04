MACRO Consulting Group Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MACRO Consulting Group cut its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $56.08. 1,993,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

