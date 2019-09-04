MACRO Consulting Group Has $1.55 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 407,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,744,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

