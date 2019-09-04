Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) and TOR Minerals International (NYSE:TORM) Financial Analysis

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luxfer and TOR Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer 0 0 1 0 3.00 TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luxfer currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Luxfer’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Luxfer is more favorable than TOR Minerals International.

Risk & Volatility

Luxfer has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luxfer and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer 0.75% 25.05% 11.47% TOR Minerals International -5.97% -8.43% -6.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luxfer and TOR Minerals International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer $487.90 million 0.84 $25.00 million $1.69 9.17 TOR Minerals International $39.43 million 0.18 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Luxfer has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International.

Summary

Luxfer beats TOR Minerals International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. The company was founded in February 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc. is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the business of pigment manufacturing and related products in three geographic segments, namely, United States, European and Asian. Its manufacturing plant in the United States is located in Corpus Christi, Texas. HITOX, BARTEX, HALTEX, OPTILOAD and TIOPREM are the products produced at the manufacturing plant. Premium Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) and Boehmite (AMH) products are produced at the Company’s European operation.

