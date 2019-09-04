LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

RTEC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

