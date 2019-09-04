LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of FS Bancorp worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FS Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

