LSV Asset Management Takes $883,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $128.21. 5,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

