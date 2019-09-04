LSV Asset Management Sells 2,219,378 Shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219,378 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.56% of Dean Foods worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Dean Foods by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 280,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,088,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $2,792,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 787,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 272,927 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 45,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,790. Dean Foods Co has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dean Foods Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Beringause purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

