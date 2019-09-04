LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 43,400 Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Mosaic by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,100,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 409,791 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

