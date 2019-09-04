LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Cadence Bancorp worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 1,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,478. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 99,271 shares of company stock worth $1,567,231. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.