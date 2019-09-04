LPL Financial LLC Sells 53,389 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.69% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.