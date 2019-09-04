LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $40,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 397.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. 37,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

