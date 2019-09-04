LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $36,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5,787.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $373,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

