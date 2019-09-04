LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,074,000 after purchasing an additional 393,223 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.0% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 529,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 128,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,188. The firm has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

