LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 487.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 218.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBT stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $124.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

