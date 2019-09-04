LPL Financial LLC Has $43.35 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $43,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in BP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 218,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

