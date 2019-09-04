Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.04. 5,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

