Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 159 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $92,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 89.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $49,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.65. 1,334,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $6,881,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

