Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $67,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. 60,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $92.87.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

