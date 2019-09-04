Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $32,000 Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 54.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,054,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,488,000 after acquiring an additional 272,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,350,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 17.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 556,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 81,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BPL traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,571. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is 167.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

