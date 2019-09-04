Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $130,000 Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 273.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.79. 2,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $87,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,495.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,522,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.