Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys Shares of 6,473 Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 3,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.63.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

