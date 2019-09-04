Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 400 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 925.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.06.

DGX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.62. 10,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.