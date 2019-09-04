Loom Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.77 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Binance, Tidex and Allbit. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00208230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.01265033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,237,466 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, GOPAX, Binance, DragonEX, DDEX, Upbit, Tidex, Coinbe, Bitbns, DEx.top, LATOKEN, YoBit, Allbit, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

