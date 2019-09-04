LoMoCoin (LMC) Achieves Market Cap of $321,845.00

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, LoMoCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex. LoMoCoin has a market cap of $321,845.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00149093 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,660.11 or 1.00364823 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003448 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002923 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LoMoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 361,693,654 coins and its circulating supply is 276,693,654 coins. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com . LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

