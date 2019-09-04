Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $498.26

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $498.26 and traded as low as $527.60. Lok’n Store Group shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 9,630 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Lok'n Store Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85.

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'n Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'n Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.