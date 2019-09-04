Loews Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Loews Corp lowered its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 11,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

