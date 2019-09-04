Loews Corp Has $403,000 Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Loews Corp grew its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned about 0.05% of Cooper-Standard worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPS. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

CPS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 5,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $606.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $139.31.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.61 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. Cooper-Standard’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Pumphrey acquired 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Song Min Lee acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $558,403.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $326,235 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

