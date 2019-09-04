Loews Corp Has $261,000 Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Loews Corp trimmed its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,375,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 35,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,485,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 95,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,610,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 265,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

